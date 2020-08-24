Dayton teachers union members cast ballots in drive-thru vote

Normally, union votes like these are held at large all-membership meetings, but social distancing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic led to a different approach Monday. A huge line of cars stretched from the west end of Ponitz's Washington Street parking lot, backing up onto Edwin Moses Boulevard at 4:30 p.m., the start of the voting window.

Explore Dayton Public Schools goes online for at least first quarter

Cars pulled into the parking lot, were directed to one of several lanes, and took an orange ballot from one of the teachers union leaders as they pulled up. After they checked off their vote, they put the ballot in a box at the end of the lane and pulled away.

The Dayton school district is scheduled to start classes Sept. 8, with students attending online for at least the first quarter.

Lolli has said all students in a given grade level will watch the same pre-recorded DPS-created lessons each morning, then individual DPS teachers will meet online with their classes of students to provide additional instruction, answer questions and assist with work.