Dayton to allow pop-up patios through end of year

The city of Dayton announced Wednesday that it is extending its pop-up patio program to allow restaurants, taverns and other businesses add temporary outdoor areas through the end of the year.
The pop-up patio program provides businesses with help expanding out onto sidewalks, parking lots or other outdoor areas help make up some of their lost capacity while meeting health and safety requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The program, which originally was to end March 1, was developed by city departments working with the Downtown Dayton Partnership.
It provides businesses with guidance on planning, installing and operating new patios and customer seating on private property or in public right of way areas, including sidewalks or curbside parking zones, according to a release from the city. City staff also assist businesses with the application and permitting process, and assistance is provided for both temporary and permanent installations, the release stated.