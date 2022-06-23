Dayton to celebrate 4th of July with fireworks, festival

Fireworks will light up the sky at RiverScape MetroPark during 4th of July celebrations in Dayton.
The Lights in Flight fireworks display is scheduled for Sunday, July 3, at 10 p.m. A street festival beginning at 5 p.m. will lead up to the show.
Drinks, food, live entertainment and family activities will be available. Admission is free.
The Lights in Flight display is presented by the City of Dayton Department of Recreation and is sponsored by Marion’s Piazza, Five Rivers MetroParks and the Dayton Department of Water.
