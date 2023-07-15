Daytonian creates dreamy outdoor space

A backyard is a sacred place for many homeowners and renters alike. For one Daytonian, that space has been a canvas for dreaming and doing.

Nestled a mere hundred meters or so from Interstate 75, Amy Forsthoefel, 55, sips her morning green tea amongst the greenery of her McPherson Town Historic District home’s outdoor oasis. The low hum of the major highway might as well be miles away, as the serene sights and sounds of Forsthoefel’s immediate surroundings trump any automotive vibrations.

AN EYE FOR DESIGN

A longtime graphic designer, Forsthoefel, currently the Research & Analysis Manager at Five Rivers MetroParks, is a careful planner with an eye for dreaming up spaces that invite relaxation, companionship and nature.

In June of 1994, while juggling three jobs to afford the down payment, a 26-year-old Forsthoefel moved out of her apartment in the Oregon District and into her first home — a charming Folk Victorian built in 1886. According to Montgomery County records, the builders lived in the home for a little more than a decade, but the same family would continue to lease the home until the 1970s, making Forsthoefel the home’s longest occupant.

The residence’s interior tells a story all its own. With every door frame’s woodwork uniquely hand-carved from old growth forests, a dreamy skylight that runs the length of the bathroom’s clawfoot tub, inviting the sound of rain showers into the adjoining bedroom, and wall-to-wall art from Forsthoefel’s worldwide travels carefully curated for each room, one would be content to spend most days indoors.

A LITTLE FUNKY

Step out the backdoors, however, and it makes sense why Forsthoefel spends the majority of her time outside.

“I like things kind of funky, as you can see,” Forsthoefel said. “The paint is chipping on some stuff, and it doesn’t feel pretentious. It feels kind of lived in. And I think that’s really important, to make it feel almost like you’re visiting Grandma’s backyard.”

Everything from the deck to the garage, to the bricked patio at the heart of the yard, was once a mere photo clipping, or sketch, of inspiration in a folder Forsthoefel keeps with other project ideas. Each project was strategically completed with foresight of how it would complement the next project.

Over almost three decades, she’s combined her own know-how with local professionals to create a backyard habitat that humans, her canine best friend Rufus, and neighborhood wildlife can equally enjoy.

GOLD MINES

The strategy is to first solidify the vision of what she wants to create, Forsthoefel said. No need to rush into anything. With a little patience, a person with a fleshed-out idea for a home project can also save money if they know where to look. Neighbors updating their flower beds who need to split or cut-down plants, nearby estate sales, Facebook Marketplace, and a website called BidFTA — similar to a localized eBay — are some of the gold mines where Forsthoefel has found many of her backyard’s gems for free or at a considerable discount.

Then, if carpentry, landscape architecture, or masonry isn’t in your skillset, begin to find who you want to partner with to get the job done. Forsthoefel said it’s critical, over the years, to build your list of key professionals that you trust, as it can be daunting to know where to turn each time a project lies ahead.

“Having somebody that I know has done a good job for somebody else and has a rapport with means a lot to me,” Forsthoefel said. “Once you find somebody that you relate to and trust, then you just keep using them and that builds that relationship.”

Once someone has the vision and can imagine the first few steps, anyone can create their own backyard sanctuary, no matter how limited the space or money.

A SPACE’S PURPOSE

Three qualities that make an ideal backyard, in Forsthoefel’s eye, are balance, a welcoming environment, and, more practically, sufficient shade. With these standards in mind, one should ask themselves, “What’s the purpose of this space?”

“If you just love to be outside, and you want a great place to read a book, then all you need is a little patch somewhere that you can have a comfy chair in the shade,” Forsthoefel said. “(And) a little table for your lemonade.”

Likewise, if someone’s goal is to frequently entertain friends, they should start with this in mind and carve out intentional space that’s warm and inviting for guests. This could be as simple as placing four stumps of an old tree for seating around a fire ring, or as planned-out as Forsthoefel’s colorful patio dining table with garden bench seating that’s been thoughtfully pieced together over time.

For Forsthoefel, balance comes in the form of controlled spaces that are juxtaposition to natural spaces.

“One of the reasons I enjoy living here in McPherson (Town) is that I don’t think there’s a lot of social pressure and pretense in keeping things as manicured as (say), in the suburbs,” Forsthoefel said. “I feel like I can allow this to be kind of a controlled jungle and people are OK with that and find it pretty. It’s that blend of developed and naturalized, so it feels more like a habitat for me and for the wildlife and the bugs.”

As many memories Forsthoefel has of long evenings with friends by the fire, dinner parties, and nights in the hot tub under the stars, she has twice as many of perfect, slow mornings and days in the yard with her dog Rufus.

Last month, Rufus passed away peacefully in his favorite shady patch of grass, surrounded by the birds and squirrels he spent years watching happily with Forsthoefel. For 10½ years, the duo spent their best days enjoying Forsthoefel’s backyard oasis, together.