Dayton’s JJR Solutions will lead team modernizing VA crisis line

By
3 hours ago

JJR Solutions of Dayton has been chosen to lead a team of companies working to modernize the VA’s Veterans Crisis Line (VCL), making the line faster and more efficient.

“Our role is all about improving VCL’s technical ability to serve our veterans in crisis, as well as their loved ones,” JJR Program Manager Michael Gething said in a release. “We’re going to do this by designing, developing, building, installing, and sustaining a modernized version of the current VCL, making it more reliable and technologically scalable while improving the user experience for callers.”

The VCL is a free phone, chat and text service that offers 24/7 confidential crisis support. Since 2007, more than 6.2 million calls have been placed, with more than 1.1 million referrals made to VA suicide prevention coordinators, JJR said.

Work will be performed at different locations nationwide through Aug. 14, 2023.

Terms of the contract were not immediately available. The contract was acquired through JJR’s Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) vehicle.

JJR is the prime award winner and will work with two subcontractors. JJR said Gething will lead a team that includes World Wide Technology (WWT) and Virginia-based Vetrics Group, LLC — all working closely with VA technical professionals.

“This new contract is not only amazingly important for fulfilling our company purpose of improving the health and well-being of our communities, but also represents an opportunity to continue our support for VA,” said David LaBarca, JJR Solutions portfolio director.

To reach the crisis line, dial 988 and press 1. You can also text (838255) or chat (VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat) for assistance. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to use these free services.

Missouri-based WWT is a global technology solutions provider.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

