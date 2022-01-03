Dayton’s new mayor pledges to help young people

Dayton is making progress to become a more thriving community because of its bold leadership and strategic investments, especially in young people, Mims said on Monday during the special city commission meeting at the Dayton Metro Library.

But the city faces serious challenges, including the potential loss of as much as $20 million in annual income tax revenue due to a shift to remote working, Mims said.

The city can accomplish great things by working together as a team and by continuing to prioritize children — the community’s “most precious natural resource,” he said.

Caption Dayton City Commissioner elect, Shenise Turner-Sloss takes the oath of office Monday Jan. 3, 2022 at the Dayton Metro Library. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker

Turner-Sloss on Monday said she is only the seventh woman to be elected to the city commission. She thanked voters for choosing her to be their voice at City Hall and promised to host town hall meetings and walking tours to hear from residents.

Dayton needs to address the root causes of poverty, she said, adding that these issues include unemployment, underemployment, homelessness, a lack of affordable housing and barriers to opportunity.

“I was elected because people want to see improvements in their neighborhoods,” she said.

Turner-Sloss also encouraged residents to ask questions of their leaders, share their concerns and hold the city commission accountable.

She pledged to help provide Black and brown businesses with technical assistance so they can grow and compete for city contracts.

She also said she wants to implement policies to support a “participatory budget” that pushes funding to the neighborhoods.

Commissioner Fairchild on Monday was emotional as he thanked his friends and supporters who have provided encouragement, advice and other help.

“Without all of you, I wouldn’t have this opportunity,” he said.

He also said he’s grateful to the people of Dayton for entrusting him with the responsibilities of the city commission office.

“I look forward to doing the work that’s before us,” he said. “I believe we have great opportunities and we know we have great challenges.”