Dayton’s Soviet-style vodka bar reopening after pandemic closure

Red Star Vodka Bar and Cocktail Lounge will open on Feb. 28, 2020, in the former Proto Buildbar space. The bar will have a Soviet-era Russian vodka theme. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED
Local News | 14 minutes ago

Dayton’s Red Star Vodka Bar and Cocktail Lounge, which opened just before the coronavirus pandemic restrictions began in Ohio last year, will reopen on June 18, according to a post by the business on Facebook.

Red Star, which replaced the Proto BuildBar at 534 E. First St., opened in February 2020. The Facebook post said: “After a far too-long hiatus, we’re back, baby. June 18. Let’s go.”

Red Star features eye-catching decor that includes red velvet and moody lighting.

The 3,000-square-foot facility has plenty of soft comfortable furniture as well as booths and bar seating.

The business also posted that it is looking to hire staff as it reopens. Contact alex@redstardayton.com

The bar features house-infused vodkas served by the shot, in flights, or included in traditional cocktails. Additionally, they have a fully stocked bar and rotating selection of craft focused beers on tap.

