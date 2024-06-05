Death Grip Donuts to release 14 new creations on National Donut Day

Credit: Shutter Steve Photography Credit: Shutter Steve Photography

“Think of it as the ultimate summer mixtape — each donut is a track that’ll take you back to those golden days,” Lucas said. “Back to the aroma of cookouts, the excitement of the fair, that one dessert everyone fought over at family picnics, and those sun-soaked Saturdays with no school in sight. Our donuts aim to bring those memories to life.”

Venturing into the savory territory was always part of their master plan. On Friday, they will introduce two savory donuts:

Grillin’ N’ Chillin’ (Similar to a jalapeño popper, it has a kick with a torched jalapeño then a cooling cream cheese glaze, bacon and a pinch of sea salt)

Stuff Your Pie Hole (A pizza donut featuring pizza sauce, cheese and a pepperoni)

“We’re all about pushing the flavor envelope. Expect the unexpected and keep your taste buds on high alert,” Lucas said. “Whatever it is, you can bet it’ll be fun, a little crazy, but utterly delicious. Our future plans include more savory surprises that’ll make you question everything you thought you knew about donuts.”

Credit: Shutter Steve Photography Credit: Shutter Steve Photography

Other unique donuts available include:

Hot Mess Express (A spicy donut with a cream cheese glaze and Hot Cheetos)

The Boardwalk (A donut covered with vanilla glaze and cotton candy bits)

Lick Me, Ice Cream (A donut covered with vanilla glaze, crushed waffle cones, sprinkles and a cherry on top)

Credit: Shutter Steve Photography Credit: Shutter Steve Photography

The Local’s Only, a collaboration with Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix, will return this weekend after its debut in April at the Sugar Maple Festival in Bellbrook.

“The Dayton community is simply incredible,” Lucas said. “Every time we set up shop and see the line stretching out, it’s a pinch-me moment. We’re beyond grateful for the enthusiasm and support — we literally couldn’t do it without y’all. You’re not just making our donut dreams a reality; you’re part of them!”

MORE DETAILS

Death Grip Donuts will be at Eudora Brewing Company, 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, for pre-order pickups and walk-up orders starting at 7 a.m. Friday. Customers will be able to mix and match their favorite donuts in packs of four, six or 12.

The food truck will then be at the Yellow Springs Street Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. They will have a slightly different menu, but Lucas said their new donuts will still be on deck.

Death Grip Donuts has also released Bully Bites, a special treat for furry friends.

For more information, visit the food truck’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@deathgripdonuts).