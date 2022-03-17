Hamburger icon
Delta Air Lines to launch new daily nonstop service from Dayton

Enplanements, a measure of the number of passengers boarding a plane, plummeted at Dayton International Airport from 892,414 enplanements in 2019 to 337,517 passenger enplanements in 2020, a 62.2 percent drop, according to statistics released by the airport late last month.

Local News
By Business Staff
16 minutes ago

Delta Air Lines will begin a new daily nonstop flight between Dayton International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York City starting Monday, June 6, city officials announced today.

This new service will operate on a CRJ-900 aircraft. The aircraft has 70 seats, including 12 first class and 20 Comfort+ seats.

“Our passengers and our community will benefit from the convenience of this new additional nonstop flight to LaGuardia,” said Gil Turner, the city’s director of aviation, in a statement.

The daily flight will take off from from New York City at 12:30 p.m. and land in Dayton at 2:20 p.m. The flight will leave Dayton at 3:05 p.m. from Dayton back to LaGuardia.

