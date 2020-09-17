Deputies honored for life-saving efforts after utility worker electrically shocked

The utility worker suffered an electric shock just before 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9 while working on an underground power line in the backyard of a home in the 1600 block of Aldrich Road.

When deputies Brandon Baker and Gust Teague responded, the worker, who was not identified, was unresponsive and his co-workers were performing chest compressions. The deputies determined the worker was in cardiac arrest and used their automated external defibrillator (AED) kit four times, in conjunction with four cycles of chest compressions and rescue breathing to help restart the man’s heart, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.