Deputies honored for life-saving efforts after utility worker electrically shocked

Two Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are recognized for their life-saving efforts after a utility worker was electrically shocked last week in Jefferson Twp.
The utility worker suffered an electric shock just before 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9 while working on an underground power line in the backyard of a home in the 1600 block of Aldrich Road.
When deputies Brandon Baker and Gust Teague responded, the worker, who was not identified, was unresponsive and his co-workers were performing chest compressions. The deputies determined the worker was in cardiac arrest and used their automated external defibrillator (AED) kit four times, in conjunction with four cycles of chest compressions and rescue breathing to help restart the man’s heart, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Medics from West Carrollton and Trotwood also responded to assist further.
The worker who was electrically shocked was treated and released from Miami Valley Hospital. He works as a contractor for Dayton Power & Light Co.
“Our deputies receive top-notch training and the dedication they demonstrate keeps our citizens safe,” Sheriff Rob Streck stated in the release. “Without their training and dedication to the job, the outcome that day would have been much more tragic.”