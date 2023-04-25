Developer proposes Chipotle restaurant with special drive-thru in Centerville

“Chipotlanes are geared for the customer who is ordering using digital information, which Chipotle began developing in 2019 with the advent of the Chipotle mobile App,” the firm said. There are more than 500 Chipotlanes in operation nationwide, a concept hastened by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Woodard officials said the prepaid Chipotlane pickup window averages a 35-second wait time, compared to regular fast food drive-thru times of 3.5 to 6.5 minutes.

Woodard Development proposes redeveloping the property by razing the existing structure, completing associated site work, replacing all utilities, and constructing a new commercial structure.

A major site plan for the project is scheduled to go before the township’s Planning Commission Tuesday evening.