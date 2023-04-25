Developer proposes Chipotle restaurant with special drive-thru in Centerville

A new, one-story, 2,325-square-foot “Chipotlane” Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is planned for 1033 South Main St. in Centerville.
The restaurant would not include a typical drive-thru, but instead would have a ‘Chipotlane’ pick-up window and a 500-square foot patio, according to plans submitted to the city by Woodard Development.
Located in the Centerville Place shopping center, the property’s existing structure was formerly occupied by WesBanco Bank. It is immediately south of a Wendy’s restaurant along Ohio 48 is and is just north of the Kroger Marketplace.
“A ‘Chipotlane’ is a pick-up window that is strictly used for online orders that are placed using Chipotle’s mobile app,” according to the developer’s application. The pick-up window resembles a traditional drive-thru lane and window but will only serve pre-ordered and pre-paid customers. All on-site orders will be processed in the restaurant’s interior dining area.
The “Chipotlane” concept is “geared to both a pickup window source for carryout and delivery along with a customary interior sit-down restaurant,” Woodard Development said in a proposal submitted to the city.
“Chipotlanes are geared for the customer who is ordering using digital information, which Chipotle began developing in 2019 with the advent of the Chipotle mobile App,” the firm said. There are more than 500 Chipotlanes in operation nationwide, a concept hastened by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
Woodard officials said the prepaid Chipotlane pickup window averages a 35-second wait time, compared to regular fast food drive-thru times of 3.5 to 6.5 minutes.
Woodard Development proposes redeveloping the property by razing the existing structure, completing associated site work, replacing all utilities, and constructing a new commercial structure.
A major site plan for the project is scheduled to go before the township’s Planning Commission Tuesday evening.
