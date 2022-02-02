Hamburger icon
Devoted Bengals fans: We want to hear from you

Fans celebrate after the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

By Eric Schwartzberg
Updated 1 hour ago

Are you a fiercely devoted Cincinnati Bengals fan who is overjoyed that the team is headed to its first Super Bowl since January 1989?

Whether you’ll be on the couch in your living room, a sports bar or SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, we want to hear from you.

Please fill out our form below and tell us some basic information, including your name, hometown, contact information, what makes you a die-hard Bengals fan and where you’ll be viewing Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.

Who Dey!

