DeWine bets Cincinnati favorites in Super Bowl wager with California governor

First lady Fran DeWine also will send her Bengals buckeye brownies if the wager is paid out.

Fran’s Bengals Buckeye Brownies

Buckeye Filling

1 stick butter, softened

1 cup smooth peanut butter

3 cups powdered sugar

orange gel food coloring, optional

Mix together in mixer. Chill. Ross into ¾-inch balls and chill.

Brownie

1 stick butter, melted

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 large eggs

2 boxes fudge brownie mix (family size 19.5 ounces)

melted chocolate for stripes

Mix the melted butter and cream cheese in the mixer. Add eggs and mix well. Then add brownie mix and mix until just combined and the dough is sticky. Chill.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Form the mixture into about 1¼ inch balls. I use a cookie scoop. Put on a greased cookie sheet, about 24 per sheet. No need to flatten them. Bake the brownie dough about 9-11 minutes (don’t over-bake). As soon as the brownies come out of the oven, press a cold peanut butter ball into the center of each cookie. Let the cookies cool for about 5 minutes and transfer to rack to cool. Drizzle with melted chocolate to make stripes. Serve or wrap individually. Makes about 6 dozen.