DeWine discusses police reform in Ohio following Chauvin verdict

“As we go forward as a nation, we must learn from the tragic death of George Floyd,” DeWine said. “His death laid bare some of the deep divisions in this country. My goal every day is to do what I can do to unite people.”

He discussed actions taken in Ohio in the last year related to police reform, including banning the use of chokeholds unless deadly force would be authorized and the purchase of body cameras for Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.