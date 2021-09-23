dayton logo
DeWine to discuss new COVID-19 vaccine incentives this afternoon

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
Updated 40 minutes ago

Gov. Mike DeWine will discussed new COVID-19 vaccine incentives targeting younger Ohioans during a press conference this afternoon.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will also join the governor during the 2 p.m. press conference.

It will be streamed live on the Ohio Channel.

During a press conference Tuesday the governor said the state was continuing to look at other ways to encourage vaccination.

“We’re thinking of other options,” he said.

In May the state announced Vax-a-Million, an incentive program awarding a $1 million prize to adult Ohioans and a full college scholarship for juveniles who had received at least one dose of the vaccine and signed up for the drawing.

While some criticized the program and called it wasteful, DeWine said Tuesday Vax-a-Million was “phenomenal” and “worked exceedingly well for about 14 days.”

Recent data from the Ohio Department of Health shows new vaccinations have stalled around 10,000 a day. Despite DeWine saying it’s not enough, he isn’t in favor of a statewide mandate.

“There is a limit to where government should go,” he said. “There’s a limit to what the state government should be doing. We should stay focused on trying to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

