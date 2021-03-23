X

DeWine orders flags be lowered in honor of Colorado mass shooting victims

Police vehicles in the parking lot of the Boulder King Soopers grocery store after a shooting that killed multiple people in Boulder, Colo., on Monday, March 22, 2021. Ten people were killed on Monday when a gunman opened fire at the grocery store in Boulder, Colo., the authorities said. They included a Boulder police officer, a young grocery store worker and a retiree filling orders for Instacart. (Theo Stroomer/The New York Times)
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

All U.S. and Ohio flags should be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday.

On Monday, a 21-year-old gunman opened fire in a Colorado grocery store, killing 10 people, including a police officer, according to the Associated Press.

The victims were identified as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Eric Talley, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jodi Waters, 65.

The shooting came nearly a week after a mass shooting at three massage parlors left eight people dead in the Atlanta area.

