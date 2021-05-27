dayton logo
DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of San Jose shooting victims

American flags are flown at half-staff in response to the San Jose mass shooting. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Local News | 2 hours ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of a shooting in San Jose, California.

Nine people were killed by a gunman at the Valley Transportation Authority on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. The gunman then took his own life.

The victims were identified by the Santa Clara County coroner’s office as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63, Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49, AP reported.

DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be lowered to half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in the state until sunset on Sunday.

