DeWine to activate National Guard for deployment in state, US capital

The protests follow riots that erupted last week at the U.S. Capitol building and led to the deaths of five people, including a police officer, when the mob stormed the building and forced members of Congress to take cover.

As concerns grow over potential Inauguration Day violence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday canceled what would have been his final official trip abroad to Brussels.

The activation of the Ohio National Guard members is from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, but could be expanded as needed, DeWine said.

This is step one, DeWine said of the activation, and added that he has been following the advice of Maj. Gen. John Harris Jr., Ohio’s 83rd Adjutant General and cabinet member, regarding the number of National Guard members activated so far.

The governor said the goal of the activation is peace and protection against those with violent intentions, both in Ohio and in Washington, D.C.

“People have the right to protest. They do not have the right to be destructive. They do not have the right to hurt other people,” he said.

“But we all saw what happened at the U.S. Capitol. We’re very concerned,” DeWine said.

DeWine supported President Donald Trump before the election but was one of the first Republican governors to acknowledge that Biden had won the presidential race. DeWine faced criticism for that from Trump supporters, and he has faced protests from groups opposed to his actions to limit the spread of the coronavirus during the pandemic.

Although Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol during a rally before the rioting, he said Tuesday that his speech was “totally appropriate” and that he was not to blame for the breach of the building and violence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.