DeWine to address hospital staffing shortages today

Gov. Mike DeWine will share efforts to address hospital staffing storages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on the Ohio Channel.
COVID hospitalizations have continued to rise over the last month and a half and approaching peaks reported during Ohio’s winter surge.
On Thursday, 4,723 people hospitalized in Ohio had COVID, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There were 1,164 coronavirus patients in the state’s ICUs and 730 on ventilators.
Some hospitals have delayed elective procedures and surgeries to cope with staffing shortages and an influx in patients, ODH Director Dr. Brue Vanderhoff said. The state is also using its zone structure to shift resources to areas where they are needed the most.
While most of Ohio’s cases and hospitalizations are being driven by the delta variant, the emergence of the new omicron variant has health experts watching. Early reports indicate the omicron variant causes fewer hospitalizations and deaths, but it’s still too early to know what the variant’s impact will be, Vanderhoff said.
