DeWine to discuss COVID, keeping kids in school during afternoon press conference

Gov. Mike DeWine will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic in Ohio and how the state can keep children in schools as COVID cases and other respiratory diseases are on the rise.
The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. The public can watch live at the Ohio Channel’s website.
DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Children’s Hospital Association President, CEO Nick Lashutka and officials from children’s hospitals across the state, including Dayton Children’s Hospital President and CEO Debbie Feldman.
ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Paula Grieb, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Patty Manning and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer Rustin Morse will join the press conference.