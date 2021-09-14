dayton logo
X

DeWine to discuss COVID, keeping kids in school during afternoon press conference

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Gov. Mike DeWine will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic in Ohio and how the state can keep children in schools as COVID cases and other respiratory diseases are on the rise.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. The public can watch live at the Ohio Channel’s website.

ExploreRegional hospitals open more COVID units to keep up

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Children’s Hospital Association President, CEO Nick Lashutka and officials from children’s hospitals across the state, including Dayton Children’s Hospital President and CEO Debbie Feldman.

ExploreChild care crisis: Costs, shortage of workers leading to ‘a situation that is untenable’

ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Paula Grieb, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Patty Manning and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer Rustin Morse will join the press conference.

ExploreOver 1,000 local K-12 students got COVID last week

In Other News
1
Kettering Medical Center postpones Heart to Heart Gala until February...
2
Fun on the farm: Learning Tree Farm’s Autumn Fest returns this weekend
3
Ohio reports more than 5,500 daily COVID-19 cases
4
2 Popeyes locations to replace Tim Hortons that closed in 2019
5
110-seat venue part of Oregon District restaurateur’s Uptown...
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top