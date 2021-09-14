DeWine to discuss COVID, keeping kids in school during afternoon press conference

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. The public can watch live at the Ohio Channel’s website.

Explore Regional hospitals open more COVID units to keep up

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Children’s Hospital Association President, CEO Nick Lashutka and officials from children’s hospitals across the state, including Dayton Children’s Hospital President and CEO Debbie Feldman.