DeWine to discuss COVID response, Johnson & Johnson vaccine today

Gov. Mike DeWine and health officials will discuss the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as Ohio’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference at 3 p.m. today.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Andrew Thomas and City of Columbus Health Commissioner Mysheika Roberts will join the governor.
Ohio advised vaccine providers halt the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday morning after the FDA and CDC issued a similar recommendation due to six reports of a rare and severe blood clot out of more than 6.8 million who have received the shot.
According to a joint statement from the FDA and CDC the “adverse events appear to be extremely rare.”
“COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously,” the statement read.
Multiple local vaccine providers have since announced that they are no longer administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are not accepting appointments for the shot.