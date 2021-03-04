DeWine to give statewide address tonight on Ohio’s progress in the fight against COVID

Gov. Mike DeWine will address Ohioans tonight about the state’s progress in the coronavirus pandemic and where the state is in its fight against the virus.
He is scheduled to speak at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Ohio Channel will livestream the governor’s remarks here.
The evening address will replace DeWine’s regularly scheduled 2 p.m. press conference.
It’s been a year since DeWine took his first actions in response to the virus. Last March, he announced restrictions at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, including closing the event to spectators.
Less than a week later, Ohio reported its first cases of COVID-19, prompting DeWine to declare a state of emergency.
In the following year, Ohio has reported 972,605 total cases of the virus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Throughout the pandemic, 16,750 Ohioans have died and 17,189 virus deaths have been reported in the state.