DeWine to welcome Ohio Task Force 1 in Vandalia after Florida condo collapse mission

Gov. Mike DeWine and other officials will welcome Ohio Task Force 1 home today after responding to a Florida condo collapse.
OH-TF1 is scheduled to return to its Vandalia headquarters this afternoon.
Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas Stickrath and Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick will also welcome the team back home.
“We are honored that Governor DeWine and other state officials are taking time out of their busy schedules to welcome us back home,” said Evan Schumann, OH-TF1 program manager. “Our team has worked tirelessly for the last 15 days, completing mission assignments and support to other search and rescue teams that brought high credit to both the task force and the state of Ohio.”
OH-TF1 completed their mission at the Champlain Tower South collapse in Surfside, Florida, on Monday. More than 80 members, including search dogs, were deployed on June 24.
At least 97 have died in the condo collapse and 14 others are still missing, the Associate Press reported Tuesday.