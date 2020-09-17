DeWine urges Trump to establish space command HQ in Dayton region

Gov. Mike DeWine sent a letter to President Trump Thursday, urging the president to establish the U.S. Space Command headquarters in the Dayton region.
In his letter, DeWine emphasized Ohio’s rich aviation history and benefits of co-location with the Air Force Research Laboratory, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, the Air Force Institute of Technology and the Air Force Materiel Command. He also highlighted the NASA Glenn Research Center and NASA Plum Brook Station, as well as the Battelle Memorial Institute, according to a release from the governor’s office.
“Ohio possesses a strong track record in populating science-rich jobs with a superior workforce. I also recommend that Secretary Esper strongly consider the consolidation of space intelligence activities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the establishment of the Space Development Agency’s mission in Ohio, thereby taking advantage of our Air Force research, intelligence and acquisition expertise, and our NASA Glenn facilities in Cleveland and Plum Brook,” DeWine wrote.
Ohio’s application to bring the U.S. Space Command to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has met the Pentagon’s screening criteria and has moved forward to the evaluation phase, the U.S. Air Force told the Dayton Development Coalition.
It’s a key step in the region’s quest to persuade Pentagon decision-makers to move the headquarters of Space Command from Colorado Springs, Colo., to Wright-Patterson.
At stake are up to 1,400 personnel and jobs possibly shifting to Ohio, as well as an associated number of contractors and allied businesses.
In June, DeWine endorsed Wright-Patterson and Dayton’s overall bid for the headquarters.
DeWine said in his letter that he is committed to having the state of Ohio be a key partner in the national aerospace mission and a leader in the nation’s next “aerospace age.”
The headquarters location is expected to be announced early next year.
This report contains information from Business Writer Thomas Gnau.