Did you win $1M Mega Millions prize? Ticket sold in Moraine

Friday was a lucky day for three people, including someone who won a $1 million Mega Millions prize — could it be you?
Sunoco in Moraine sold a winning ticket worth $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, the Ohio Lottery Commission announced Monday.
The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball to win second prize. The winning numbers were 3, 19, 53, 60, 69 and Mega Ball 13.
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $260 million for Tuesday’s drawing after no one matched all six numbers.
Friday also was a lucky day for residents in Dayton and Miamisburg.
Dorsey Stidham of Miamisburg and Veronica Walters of Dayton each won a top prize of $20,000 in the $2 Monopoly Cashword 10X scratch-off game. Stidham’s ticket was sold at Circle K at 1031 Harrison Ave. in Harrison, Hamilton County, and Walters bought her ticket at BP at 5835 N. Main St. in Harrison Twp.
After mandatory state and federal taxes of 28%, each will receive $14,400, according to the lottery commission.
Two days earlier, on Wednesday, Alyia Brown of Xenia won $50,000 playing the $10 Bingo Times 50 scratch-off, sold at BP at 326 W. Main St., Xenia. After state and federal taxes of 28%, she will receive $36,000, according to the lottery commission.
