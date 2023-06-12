Did you win $1M Mega Millions prize? Ticket sold in Moraine

Dorsey Stidham of Miamisburg and Veronica Walters of Dayton each won a top prize of $20,000 in the $2 Monopoly Cashword 10X scratch-off game. Stidham’s ticket was sold at Circle K at 1031 Harrison Ave. in Harrison, Hamilton County, and Walters bought her ticket at BP at 5835 N. Main St. in Harrison Twp.

After mandatory state and federal taxes of 28%, each will receive $14,400, according to the lottery commission.

Two days earlier, on Wednesday, Alyia Brown of Xenia won $50,000 playing the $10 Bingo Times 50 scratch-off, sold at BP at 326 W. Main St., Xenia. After state and federal taxes of 28%, she will receive $36,000, according to the lottery commission.