Dinner at Oak & Ember Farms in Dayton features Spain winery

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Below is the menu:

First Course: Blanca Cusiné Brut Cava paired with bacalao croqettas with potato & preserved lemon puree and a tomato salad with manchego cheese & jamón ibérico

Blanca Cusiné Brut Cava paired with bacalao croqettas with potato & preserved lemon puree and a tomato salad with manchego cheese & jamón ibérico Second Course: Honeymoon White paired with seared avocado, garlic braised shrimp, ajo blanco and verjus pickled grapes

Honeymoon White paired with seared avocado, garlic braised shrimp, ajo blanco and verjus pickled grapes Third Course: Cosmic White paired with grilled octopus, mojo verde, crispy potato, manzanilla olives, lace crostini and shaved peppers

Cosmic White paired with grilled octopus, mojo verde, crispy potato, manzanilla olives, lace crostini and shaved peppers Fourth Couse: Indigena Garnaxta paired with garnatxa glazed pork belly, olive oil braised beans, charred corn, nasturtium, smoked red pepper puree that’s served with pan rustico

Indigena Garnaxta paired with garnatxa glazed pork belly, olive oil braised beans, charred corn, nasturtium, smoked red pepper puree that’s served with pan rustico Fifth Course: Mas Petit paired with a chocolate and almond torta with crispy honey

Lauren Gay, owner of Joui Wine, is most excited to try the Blanca Cusine’.

“I am always such a sucker for bubbles, and I can’t imagine anything better than the sun starting to set on a beautiful farm and kicking off an epic dinner with a vintage bottle of sparkling wine,” Gay said. “This bottle has ten years on it, so it’s developed so much character and complexity.”

Joui Wine co-hosted a Harvest Moon dinner at Oak & Ember Farms last fall and Gay recalled what a memorable and beautiful event it was — prompting her to want to host something at the farm again with a similar setup.

The 36-acre regenerative farm with 10-acres of forest and a 5-acre lake is located at 2645 Olt Road, just outside of Dayton in Jefferson Twp.

“Oak & Ember Farms is an oasis that just happens to be a mere 15 minutes outside of downtown Dayton. It is a lovely setting and the work they are doing by growing organic, regeneratively farmed flowers and produce to provide to downtown restaurants is so necessary,” Gay said. “Chefs Casey and Patrick are incredibly talented chefs (and) Parés Baltà makes fantastic wines, but the opportunity to enjoy this meal at the farm is one of the most special aspects of this dinner.”

The location of the dinner couldn’t be better with both the farm and winery focusing on regenerative farming practices.

“Parés Baltà winery farms their vineyards organically and regeneratively,” Gay said. “They are currently assisting to write the laws for the European Union about what it means for a vineyard to be regenerative.”

Parés Baltà is a family winery with origins dating back to 1790.

“Their incredible history of multi-generational winemaking and emphasis on biodynamic practices make them the kind of producers that we love to promote,” Gay said.

Tickets for the dinner are $200. Vegetarian options are available upon request. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit exploretock.com.