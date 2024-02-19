Dinner at The Foundry today supports Dayton Dream Center

Local News
By
17 minutes ago
X

The Foundry in downtown Dayton is donating 20 percent of its dinner proceeds Monday, Feb. 19 to Dayton Dream Center as part of its monthly charity dinner series.

Dayton Dream Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing immediate and long-term needs in the areas of poverty, addiction, education, abuse, joblessness and community re-entry by connecting people to a community of support.

ExploreBlue Berry Cafe announces opening date for Kettering restaurant at former Golden Nugget site

“As a new member of the Dayton community looking to create an impact, The Foundry is making it a mission to support local nonprofits in their efforts to uplift the city and its people,” a press release from the restaurant stated.

On the third Monday of each month The Foundry spotlights a local charitable organization and donates 20 percent of its dinner proceeds to that organization in an initiative called, “FOUNDRY FORWARD.” The restaurant started this charity dinner series in 2023.

Explore4 dishes to try at Hello Thai in Beavercreek

The Foundry, located at 124 Madison St., is an American rooftop restaurant serving chef-driven cuisine from a wood fire oven and a cocktail program featuring bourbon, beer and wine. The restaurant is open 4 to 11 p.m. on Mondays with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

For more information, visit www.thefoundryrooftop.com or the restaurant’s Instagram page (@thefoundryrooftop).

In Other News
1
2 Dayton drivers were part of first Daytona 500 in 1959 (and got a...
2
Blue Berry Cafe announces opening date for Kettering restaurant at...
3
Troy history group works on Tavern/IOOF building; must fix by April 30...
4
Holly’s Home Cooking to close in West Carrollton
5
Abraham Lincoln’s speech at Dayton’s Old Courthouse: Did he get ‘utmost...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top