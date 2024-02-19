Dinner at The Foundry today supports Dayton Dream Center

Explore Blue Berry Cafe announces opening date for Kettering restaurant at former Golden Nugget site

“As a new member of the Dayton community looking to create an impact, The Foundry is making it a mission to support local nonprofits in their efforts to uplift the city and its people,” a press release from the restaurant stated.

On the third Monday of each month The Foundry spotlights a local charitable organization and donates 20 percent of its dinner proceeds to that organization in an initiative called, “FOUNDRY FORWARD.” The restaurant started this charity dinner series in 2023.

The Foundry, located at 124 Madison St., is an American rooftop restaurant serving chef-driven cuisine from a wood fire oven and a cocktail program featuring bourbon, beer and wine. The restaurant is open 4 to 11 p.m. on Mondays with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

For more information, visit www.thefoundryrooftop.com or the restaurant’s Instagram page (@thefoundryrooftop).