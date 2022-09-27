Documentary ‘Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton & Springfield’ wins top honors

The documentary “Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton & Springfield” by ThinkTV won in the Topical Feature category at the National Educational Telecommunications Association’s Public Media Awards.
“This is a story about how a little-known federal policy from the 1930s continues to impact the lives and hopes of everyday people. Health care, education and employment opportunities — even the ability to sell a home or retire — all of these are severely limited for communities of color by the legacy of redlining that is now embedded in our communities,” said Gloria Skurski, Public Media Connect chief education officer in a release. “That is why this story is so important, and why we are so pleased that it is gaining a wider audience.”
Redlining maps, introduced in the 1930s, delineated risk areas for federally backed mortgages and home-ownership programs that were determined almost entirely by race.
“Neighborhoods where no loans would be made were outlined in red, or literally ‘redlined.’” the release stated.
This federal policy was established throughout the nation, and the Civil Rights Era did little to reduce the policy’s effects once redlining was outlawed.
“Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton & Springfield” ties together firsthand accounts from Dayton and Springfield residents as a microcosm for stories across the country.
“This documentary gives voice to members of our community who have been impacted the most. As a local PBS station, we are thankful for the opportunity to tell this challenging story, and hope it contributes to conversation about our region’s future,” said Kitty Lensman, CET & ThinkTV president and CEO.
The documentary can be watched on the PBS Video App or online. Check local listings for upcoming broadcast dates and times.
