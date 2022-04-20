dayton logo
Dollar Tree, Family Dollar recall 1 million hot glue guns

ajc.com

34 minutes ago

More than 1 million hot glue guns sold nationwide at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores are under recall for fire and burn hazards.

The Crafter’s Square glue gun can malfunction when plugged in, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The hot glue guns were sold for about $1 at Dollar Tree stores from August 2020 through February and at Family Dollar stores from January through February and online at www.dollartree.com from August 2021 through February.

The glue guns dispense hot glue when plugged into an outlet and the trigger is depressed. The plastic glue gun is black with an orange trigger and tip. The glue guns have a silver UL listed label above the handle with “Glue Gun” and “XY-15302″ printed on the label.

Consumers should immediately unplug the glue guns and stop using it. Return the item to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund.

Dollar Tree has received seven reports of electrical malfunctions when using the glue guns, including four reports of fire and one report of skin irritation, the commission stated.

