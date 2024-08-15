Don Patron Mexican Grill closes in Fairborn; Xenia location remains open

Don Patron Mexican Grill has closed its doors in Fairborn across the street from Wright State University, but its Xenia location remains open.

Owner Everardo Ascencio said he and his team were sad to close their original location, but it was hard to survive in that spot. The decision to close was for a combination of reasons including the rising prices of food, Ascencio said. The restaurant’s last day open for business was June 12.

Ascencio came to the U.S. from Jalisco, Mexico at 17 years old to live the “American dream” and worked at a Mexican restaurant called El Dorado, that was once located where the Xenia Los Mariachis is today. In 2016, he opened his own restaurant at 2632 Colonel Glenn Highway.

He would like to thank his customers for their support over the last almost eight years in that location.

“They’re the best customers we have had,” Ascencio said.

In October 2023, Ascencio opened his second restaurant location at 175 Hospitality Drive in Xenia. This location will remain open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The Xenia restaurant has a full liquor license and can serve liquor on Sundays.

Ascencio said things are getting better in the restaurant industry, but “it was hard to recover from Covid.”

For more information about Don Patron Mexican Grill, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page (@donpatronxenia).

