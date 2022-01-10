Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

CBC: Donors get a chance to win tickets to Bengals playoff game

Everyone who donates Tuesday through Friday at any Community Blood Center mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be automatically entered in a drawing to win two free tickets to the Saturday NFL playoff game between the Bengals and Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. (Photo: Business Wire)
caption arrowCaption
Everyone who donates Tuesday through Friday at any Community Blood Center mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be automatically entered in a drawing to win two free tickets to the Saturday NFL playoff game between the Bengals and Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. (Photo: Business Wire)

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
24 minutes ago

Everyone who registers to donate blood Tuesday through Friday through the Community Blood Center will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win two free tickets to the Saturday playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Bengals are in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs and will play the Las Vegas Raiders. The game starts at 4:30 p.m.

ExploreJanuary is Blood Donor Awareness Month; Type O low, CBC says

Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Everyone who registers to donate also will receive the special edition “Counting on You in 2022′ long-sleeve T-shirt.

The winner of the tickets will be announced and notified Friday.

ExploreCBC reports ‘critical need’ for O negative, O positive and B negative blood donors

January is Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month, which comes as the regional blood supply remains burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice this year, and is asking type O, A negative and B negative donors to consider making an automated double red cell donation.

In Other News
1
Restaurateurs who operated ‘underground’ eatery opening first...
2
A cat toy your cat would buy
3
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
4
Ohio may not see peak of COVID cases for weeks
5
Simultaneous flu, COVID cases — ‘flurona’ — reported amid omicron surge

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top