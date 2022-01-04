‘Don’t crowd the snowplow’ a good habit when winter weather strikes

· Beware of ‘snow cloud’: If you pass a snowplow, take extreme caution. The plow often creates a cloud of snow and ice that can be hard to see through.

· See and be seen: Because the equipment is so large, a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they don’t always see you. Keep your distance and watch for sudden stops.

It’s your responsibility as a driver to be on the lookout for snowplows and any other potential hazards.

By keeping these precautions in mind, we can reduce the amount of rear-end collisions around the state, making your winter-weather drive and the snowplow operator’s shifts a little safer.

For more information, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation’s website at www.dot.state.oh.us.