DoorDash to launch new online convenience store in Dayton

DoorDash allows people to order food for pickup or delivery using an app on their phone or on the Internet.

Food delivery services’ popularity skyrocketed during the pandemic, and DoorDash early in the crisis launched a convenience category in partnership with Walgreens, Speedway, Rite Aid, Meijer and other chain stores.

But the company last summer rolled out a new type of convenience store in select markets that sell grocery and restaurant items.

DashMart likely is coming to Dayton, and an architecture firm recently applied for a building permit for an interior build out of a former gym on the 600 block of Watervliet Avenue for DoorDash.

DashMart on average has about 3,500 items per store, including fresh and frozen grocery staples, snacks, pet food, ready-made restaurant meals and packaged spices and rubs from local merchants, a spokesperson said.

A DoorDash delivery driver picks up an order on Brown Street on Thursday. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

DashMart locations are delivery-only stores, so customers cannot visit the physical locations to buy items, a spokesperson said.

DashMart is a new distribution channel for local merchants and national brands to reach customers online, the spokesperson said.

DashMart will be available on the DoorDash app within the convenience tab.

Similar kinds of services already operate locally, like GoPuff, which delivers convenience store products to parts of Dayton, Oakwood, Moraine and Kettering.