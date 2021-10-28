Dorothy Lane Market president talks about Mason expansion: ‘In many ways it just made sense’

Calvin Mayne, Dorothy Lane Market president and third generation member of the ownership family, spoke to the Dayton Daily News about its expansion plans in Mason.

Why Mason?

We have many current customers who come to visit us from the Mason and greater Cincinnati area already, so in many ways it just made sense. We have found a very nice location where we can build a beautiful store that we think can serve the greater Cincinnati area very well. We were attracted by a community that was very embracing, welcoming, and made us feel at home.

How long have you been looking to expand operations?

For several years, we’ve had our eyes and ears open for a good location. We’ve looked at other nice locations, but all the pieces came into place beautifully with this one.

Caption Norman Mayne, left, and Calvin Mayne of Dorothy Lane Market. CONTRIBUTED/DOROTHY LANE MARKET

What will you offer?

What we offer is very unique—we focus on high quality foods, a great shopping experience, and the exceptional service that is part of our culture. We know that people in the Greater Cincinnati and Mason area are excited about food and there already is such a great existing food culture. We will add our special ingredients to that culture and the community.

How big will the Mason location be?

It’ll be a similar size to DLM Springboro, slightly larger, with many of the features that people love about our existing stores. Also the Mason store will have unique offerings that we will introduce as plans progress.

How does Kroger’s presence play into your decisions?

Kroger is a wonderful company that we have a great deal of respect for. We feel that we will have very little, if any, effect on their Cincinnati locations.

Is future expansion possible?

Currently, our entire focus is on opening the Mason store, and continuing the success of our three current stores. We’ll see after that.

Jessie Kuhn, DLM marketing director, said early plans for DLM Mason will feature a market concept that not only focuses on the indoors, but pulls in the outdoors as well. She said the interior will be open and inviting with an exciting food adventure at every turn.

”We are looking into all LED lighting in combination with as much natural lighting as possible for energy efficiency,” she said. “In addition, we are looking into reclaimed heat from refrigeration systems, green finishes, and incorporating reclaimed or recycled materials when possible.”

The development will feature five lakes, a waterfront boardwalk and walking paths with a central green connecting DLM, restaurants and retail shops to a boutique hotel and residential lifestyle community (up to 120 residences) on the site as well as nearby neighborhoods. The golf course that was previously there closed in 2007.

Dorothy Lane Market Timeline

1948: Dorothy Lane Market founded as a fruit stand at the corner of Far Hills and Dorothy Lane.

1953: DLM expands when it relocates to where DLM Oakwood location currently stands.

1991: DLM opens the Washington Square location (Washington Twp./Centerville).

2002: DLM Springboro opens.

2021: Announcement of new DLM store in Mason as part of a $150 million mixed-use development at Mason-Montgomery and Western Row roads.

SOURCE: Dorothy Lane Market