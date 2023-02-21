BreakingNews
DAYTON EATS: Celebrate zesty margaritas with this list of spots worth visiting
Dot’s Market to hold soft opening of new location Wednesday

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

A locally owned and independently operated grocery store is opening a new location this week.

Dot’s Market will debut its third location at 101 E. Alex Bell Road in Centerville Wednesday, owner Nick Moshos confirmed today. The store is scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m., Moshos said.

The new store, located in the Cross Pointe Center building that previously housed the Earth Fare grocery chain, was previously announced to open March 1.

It is approximately 7,000 square feet larger than Dot’s Market locations at 2274 Patterson Road in Kettering and 118 W. Franklin Street in Bellbrook, both owner by Moshos.

The full service grocery store is known for its fresh cut meats, broasted chicken, chicken salad and several other deli items.

Moshos said customers will be able to find the same products at the new store as the other two Dot’s Market locations.

Staff Writer Natalie Jones contributed to this report.

