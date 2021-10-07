Doug, Elizabeth Mann buy former Dayton Peace Museum building

Property records put the transaction date at Tuesday.

In April this year, the Dayton International Peace Museum announced plans to move to Courthouse Square downtown. The museum intended to move to the Courthouse Plaza SW building, 10 N. Ludlow St.

“We couldn’t be happier with the new owners,” said Kevin Kelly, executive director of the museum.

Mann is an attorney with Dayton law firm Dyer, Garofalo, Mann & Schultz L.P.A. Beth Mann is president of FLOC (For Love of Children), a Dayton nonprofit organization.

The museum has billed itself as America’s only brick-and-mortar peace museum with rotating exhibitions and special programs.

A goal for the new museum location, which has room to seat 165 people, is to host events, Kelly said earlier this year.

The museum’s former home, the three-story Isaac Pollock House, built in 1877, was to be sold and the proceeds to be used to start an endowment for the museum, Kelly said.

“They’re well known in the community and have certainly contributed to the Miami Valley,” Kelly said Thursday of Douglas and Elizabeth Mann.

He believes the couple intends to transform the building into a home again.

“We were really pleased when we met them, listening to some of their ideas and felt like we couldn’t ask for a better new owner,” he added. Some prospective owners spoke of dividing the building into apartments, an idea Kelly did not favor.