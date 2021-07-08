Downtown Miamisburg expansion of where alcoholic drinks can be consumed outdoors starts today

Starting at 4 p.m., patrons at any of the participating establishments in the 40-acre downtown district can purchase and carry an open alcoholic beverage outside in a designated plastic cup during restricted hours.

The hours are: Thursdays, 4-9 p.m., Fridays, 4-11 p.m., Saturdays, noon-11 p.m., and Sundays, 4-9 p.m., according to the city.