Downtown Wright Brothers sculpture moved from RiverScape area

Brown said that while the sculpture may lose some foot traffic because of the move, there’s a parking lot next to the area where the sculpture will be located, and other monuments will be in the area with it.

“There are opportunities for people to get out and walk up to it and do photographs and enjoy it,” Brown said.

Brown said it was important to him to be personally involved in the process of the move. He wanted to make sure that it was being taken care of properly and that it is still something that people will be able to appreciate for the years to come.

Brown said it is important for Dayton to recognize its contribution to aviation.