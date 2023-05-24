Drink it in: City approves large DORA drinking district for downtown Dayton

Starting in mid-June, most of downtown Dayton is going to become an outdoor drinking district, which many people say is a good thing for urban vibrancy and increasing leisure spending in the heart of the city.
The Dayton City Commission approved legislation today that will dissolve the current Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in the Oregon District and replace it with a new downtown drinking district that is more than nine times as large and that will include many drinking and eating establishments.
The Oregon District DORA, which launched in September 2020, has been widely praised for helping keep many businesses in the Oregon District afloat during challenging times due to the COVID pandemic.
Some leaders and businesses say many establishments are still struggling, and a stakeholder group tasked with developing a recovery plan for downtown identified a DORA expansion as a top priority for assisting the business community.
