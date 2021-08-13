Drive-thru mass food distribution scheduled for Tuesday at Dixie Twin Drive-In

The Foodbank Inc. is scheduled to host a mass food distribution next week to help Miami Valley residents struggling with food insecurity.
The drive-thru distribution will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp.
Dayton Children’s Hospital, CareSource and other Ohio-managed care plans are sponsoring the event.
“We greatly value Dayton Children’s Hospital and CareSource’s ongoing commitment to addressing the social determinants of health and hunger in our community,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “We are grateful for partnerships like these that provide our community members with access to food assistance and wellness services all at once.”
Those attending can begin lining up at noon. Clients will drive through the drive-in’s entrance and receive chicken, fresh produce, grains and other food.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will also be on-site offering free COVID-19 vaccines.
Anyone with questions about the food distribution can call The Foodbank at 937-461-0265.