Dunkin’ opens today in Xenia, Popeyes slated for late April

The Xenia Dunkin’ at 2014 Main St. near the ALDI grocery store officially opened its doors today.
Credit: Natalie Jones
The coffee shop is in the midst of a soft opening with a grand opening celebration planned for April 2. There will be a check presentation at 10 a.m. during the grand opening to HALO, a non profit organization with a mission of reducing the population of owner-surrendered animals in shelters, said Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Gilligan Company.
The new Dunkin’ features a double drive thru. On the inside, customers can expect their favorite signature cold beverages such as iced coffee served through a tap system and a front-facing bakery case with donuts and other baked goods.
Gilligan Company is also the franchisee of the Popeyes restaurant next door at 2028 W. Main St. A soft opening is slated for late April with a grand opening to follow in late May, Remke said.
In June 2022, City of Xenia Development Director Steve Brodsky said Dairy Queen Grill & Chill had also submitted a preliminary zoning application to open in this area known as Xenia Gateway.
Other restaurants with plans to open in Xenia include:
- Waffle House, to be located on a 1-acre parcel of land behind the Circle K gas station on Progress Drive
- Butterbee’s American Grille, to be located next door to Skyline Chili on Progress Drive. They hope to open in summer 2024.
- Nara Thai Kitchen to be located at 68 Xenia Towne Square near Nail Ace and T-Mobile. They hope to open in April.
