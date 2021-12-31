E. coli outbreak linked to packaged salads, CDC says

In addition to Ohio, people were sickened in Alaska, California, Mississippi, Oregon and Washington.

Throw away any salad that may contaminated; wash items and surfaces that may have touched the salad with hot soapy water or a dishwasher; and call a health care provider for any of the following severe E. coli symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep down liquids

Signs of dehydration, such as: