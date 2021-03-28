Easter is arriving; here’s how to keep pets safe while you celebrate

Easter is the highest day of the year for calls of chocolate intoxication for pets, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton reported. Unattended or hidden Easter baskets often lead to pets finding chocolate or other Easter candy and consuming it while no one is looking. The caffeine in chocolate, along with a chemical called theobromine, can be incredibly toxic to dogs. Darker chocolate contains more caffeine and theobromine and is considered more dangerous.

Sugar free candy can contain an artificial sweetener called Xylitol, which is also toxic to dogs. Xylitol can quickly release insulin in a dog’s bloodstream, causing a quick drop in blood sugar that can lead to liver failure or death, the Humane Society reported. If a pet is vomiting, lethargic or having a seizure, contact your vet as your dog may have consumed Xylitol.