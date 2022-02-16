Edwin C. Moses I-75 exit in Dayton to get second large fueling, convenience store

The project is consistent with a planned development for the former Delphi automotive plant at 1515 Cincinnati St. and related parking lot at 1428 Cincinnati St., according to a Dayton Plan Board staff report.

The plan board recently approved the development plan, with some modifications.

Caption QuikTrip plans to open a new travel center in southern Dayton. CONTRIBUTED Caption QuikTrip plans to open a new travel center in southern Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

IRG II owns the site. The company purchased more than 50 acres of Delphi’s property around 1515 Cincinnati St. more than a decade ago.

Travel centers, which are open 24/7, are much larger than QuikTrip’s standard convenience stores, according to Convenience Store News.

QuikTrip locations have kitchens that sell pizza, sub sandwiches, wraps and grab-and-go items.