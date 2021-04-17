Electronic music is alive and well in Dayton

“Obviously, I’m a big proponent of Dayton music where you have all these brilliant songs,” Jipson said. “So much great music came out in 2020 and early 2021 that should’ve been top of the charts. It shows you how screwed up the industry is. I’m thinking of guys like the Boxcar Suite or Isicle. They’re doing such amazing stuff that should really fit in the Top 40 but the Top 40 has become industry-focused and controlled.

“Unless you’re a major name with millions of dollars behind you, you don’t stand a snowball’s chance in hell,” Jipson added. “I’d like to think that will change but I’m not going to hold my breath.”

While Isicle isn’t getting traditional radio play, there is support from some college radio and public radio outlets, in addition to podcasts and online specialty shows. His major releases are available on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

Artist info: isicle.bandcamp.com.

