Endangered Missing Adult Alert: Columbus man drove away from his home at midnight

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a man who drove away from his residence at midnight and has not returned.
Charles Fleming, 85, reportedly drove away from his residence on Smith Road in Columbus at midnight on June 20. He has not returned.
Fleming is a white male. He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 230 lbs. His hair is brown and his eyes are blue. Fleming suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and requires medication that he does not have with him.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a jean jacket and a black baseball cap. He left his home in a gray 2005 Ford F-250 with Ohio license plate DPC1824.
If you see Fleming or his vehicle, call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.