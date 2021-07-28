‘Esther Price, hats off!’ Australian taste testers sing sweet praises for Dayton chocolate

Esther Price chocolates are a big hit in the “Land Down Under.”
Sticky, an Australian candy company specializing in hand-made rock candy, recently taste tested a box of Esther Price chocolates live on its Facebook page.
A four-person team from Sticky International Snack Reviews periodically samples candy from around the world and rates it in an ongoing series of social media videos.
Recently the group tasted salted egg golden cubes from Malaysia, pastries from France and chocolate from Canada.
In their quirky Dayton-centric video, four Sticky employees open a golden box of Esther Price assorted chocolates sent to them by “Dorothy in Ohio.”
One of the reviewers holds up her piece of candy topped with a pecan. “I’ve never had a pecan,” she said.
The taste testers give the dark and light chocolates high marks, something Daytonians have known for decades.
“Dark chocolate with a creamy center, that’s awesome,” said a happy tester after a fudgy bite. “Esther Price, hats off!”