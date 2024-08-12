European-style cafe with coffee, sandwiches opens in Kettering

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Owners Scott and Rebekah Allendevaux have spent the last 10 years traveling back and forth from the United Kingdom to Kettering and plan to share their experience through the new cafe.

Socialite Cafe has partnered with Proud Hound in Cincinnati as its coffee roaster and offers espresso, cortados, flat whites, cappuccinos, lattes, Americanos, cold brew and more. Teas on the menu include black, green and herbal.

The cafe will have an assortment of bakery items from Purely Sweet and Ordinarie Fare. During breakfast, customers can expect oatmeal, parfaits, chia seed pudding, a lox box with smoked salmon, capers, red onion and cream cheese and sandwiches.

For lunch, the menu features a variety of sandwiches including:

The Jackie O’ Cali Grilled Cheese (their classic grilled cheese with pickled jalapenos, hot sauce, cumin and cilantro)

The Mrs. Astor (ham, cream cheese, cucumber, sliced red onion, Dijon, salt and pepper on multigrain bread)

The Babe Paley (roast beef, gorgonzola, picked onion, tomato, arugula and horseradish mayo on ciabatta that’s served hot)

The cafe also has two salads: The Mediterranean (romaine, chicken, feta, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, hummus and Greek vinaigrette) and The Summer Salad (spring mix with chicken, goat cheese, strawberries, red onion, seed mix and champagne vinaigrette).

In the evenings, the cafe plans to offer charcuterie boards and wine. It will also eventually have a full case of hand-dipped ice cream and smoothies.

The owners said everything on their menu will be available gluten-free at no extra cost — this stems from their son having celiac disease.

The European cafe has a timeless touch. There are several leather couches and chairs with vintage trunks as tables that are topped with postcards from around the world. The cafe will play 1940s-era music and feature 22 newspapers and magazines that are updated daily and weekly from throughout the world.

The owners are operating Socialite Cafe with the help of their five children, Chris, Tim, Chara, Adin and Elora. For more information, visit socialitecafe.com or the cafe’s Facebook or Instagram (@socialitecafeohio) pages.