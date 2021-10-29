Event center opening today inside former Miamisburg bank

A new event center is making its debut inside a historic Miamisburg building.
The Vault Event Center by Rustic Rental opens today at 23 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg, a space that most recently was Dreamy Cafe.
The event center’s owner, Melissa Climer, said the changes she made to the 3,000-square-foot structure include taking the “blue” out of the building that was originally known for former tenant Blue Note Bistro & Lounge and making it more of an event center that is “more natural with lots of natural lighting and bringing a little rustic touches from Rustic Rental.”
“I have always wanted to have a wedding venue and the opportunity came with this building and I just saw the possibilities of having smaller events,” Climer said. “With COVID-19 being an issue the past several months, people are leaning towards smaller, more intimate settings and I thought, wow, what a great opportunity to provide something unique and different for couples to have smaller showers, receptions, weddings, events and other celebratory events.”
Rustic Rental is the sister company of The Vault Event Center. It offers decorations for weddings, graduations, bridal and baby showers and any kind of special event, all for rent “way cheaper than buying,” Climer said.
She said she moved Rustic Rental to Miamisburg a little over a year ago. “I absolutely love it here,” she said. “The small business owners support one another (and) it’s a tight community. Mayor Michelle Collins is amazing, continually supporting the city as it grows bigger and bigger.”
Climer said she has several employees working for her now and plans on hiring more as the need arises.
The Vault Event Center is “very unique” because the building in which it is housed has a lot of history, Climer said. It started out in 1928 as The Mutual Building & Loan Company and eventually became Blue Note Bistro & Lounge before it was Dreamy Cafe.
“The building still has the characteristics of it being a bank with the original bank vault and safes and antique, vintage props,” she said. “These characteristics stand out for special events, weddings, parties and other events.”
The event center’s name pays tribute to the amount of rustic items available to rent, Climer said, and “just fell into place.”
A grand opening planned for 5 to 9 p.m. today will feature pizza, appetizers, pulled pork, dessert and complimentary drinks, plus a deejay, a tour of the venue and photo booths.
