Event center opening today inside former Miamisburg bank

She said she moved Rustic Rental to Miamisburg a little over a year ago. “I absolutely love it here,” she said. “The small business owners support one another (and) it’s a tight community. Mayor Michelle Collins is amazing, continually supporting the city as it grows bigger and bigger.”

Climer said she has several employees working for her now and plans on hiring more as the need arises.

The Vault Event Center is “very unique” because the building in which it is housed has a lot of history, Climer said. It started out in 1928 as The Mutual Building & Loan Company and eventually became Blue Note Bistro & Lounge before it was Dreamy Cafe.

“The building still has the characteristics of it being a bank with the original bank vault and safes and antique, vintage props,” she said. “These characteristics stand out for special events, weddings, parties and other events.”

The event center’s name pays tribute to the amount of rustic items available to rent, Climer said, and “just fell into place.”

A grand opening planned for 5 to 9 p.m. today will feature pizza, appetizers, pulled pork, dessert and complimentary drinks, plus a deejay, a tour of the venue and photo booths.