Expect brilliant blasts of color during this year’s fireworks show in Dayton

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Crowds can expect the Lights in Flight fireworks show on Saturday night to shine brighter this year.

Rozzi Famous Fireworks crews spent Friday setting up for the display, which returns after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Shows are getting bigger and more complex,” said Andrew Foppe of Rozzi based in Loveland. “Expect a lot deeper color,” Foppe said, because Rozzi will make use of some imported Italian shells this year.

The show is part of the Lights in Flight Fireworks Festival that starts at noon at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., in Dayton. The event features food, live music, family activities, and the star of the show are fireworks set to go off at 10 p.m.

Foppe said he has been working for Rozzi for 40 years doing fireworks shows.

Over the holiday weekend, he said there are about 62 shows with about 250 people working.

“It takes a whole day to set it up and get it loaded and we’re so busy we’re here an extra day early to get it done,” he said.

